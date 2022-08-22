CHICAGO — Police are looking for a man following a robbery spree and double shooting with a shotgun on the North Side.

The incidents happened during a 15-minute span on Saturday morning.

Police believe a man, around 20 to 35, approached multiple victims with a double-barrel shotgun between 4:45 a.m. and 5 a.m. The incidents happened in the following locations; 7500 block of North Ridge Boulevard at 4:45 a.m., 2200 block of West Howard Street at 4:50 a.m. and the 2100 block of West Birchwood Avenue at 5 a.m.

In the Birchwood Avenue robbery, a 24-year-old woman was critically wounded and a 30-year-old man was shot once.

The suspect is described as an African American man, 5’6″-5’9″, 150 to 180 lbs., with a short black beard, black shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.