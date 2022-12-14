CHICAGO — A community alert was issued after a man sexually assaulted a woman in the Loop.

On Oct. 29 at around 6:50 a.m., a woman was walking in the 100 block of North Wabash when she was approached by an unknown man. Police said she was able to dodge and block him.

The man continued east on Lake Street where he approached another woman. He chased her then touched her breasts and buttocks, CPD said.

The man fled westbound on Lake Street.

He is described as a Black male wearing a gray skull cap with a ball on top, a long red scarf, a black suit jacket or pea coast, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.