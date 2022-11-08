CHICAGO — An alert has been issued by CPD following nine recent car thefts using USB cables throughout the 14th District on the North Side.

In each of the thefts, police said the three suspects break a window then peel the steering column open.

The cars are stolen after the suspects used a USB cable to start the vehicle.

Police said the suspects, three African Americans between 16 and 20 wearing dark or all black clothing, arrive and leave in a silver or white Hyundai with an American flag on the upper right hand corner. The license plate number begins with 23, CPD said.

The timeline of the incidents is below, per police.

1600 Block of North Francisco Avenue on Oct. 28 at around 3 a.m.

3200 Block of West Beach Avenue on Oct. 28 at around 9 p.m.

3300 Block of West Evergreen Avenue on Oct. 29 at around 3 p.m.

1600 Block of North Fairfield Avenue on Oct. 29 at around 4:30 p.m.

1400 Block of North Talman Avenue on Oct. 29 at around 6:05 p.m.

1600 Block of North Mozart Avenue on Nov. 3 at around 5 a.m.

2100 Block of North Leavitt Street on Nov. 4 at around 8:30 p.m.

2200 Block of North Hoyne Avenue on Nov. 5 at around 1 p.m.

2200 Block of West St. Paul Avenue on Nov. 6 at around 4:30 a.m.

Anyone with information can contact police at 312-746-7394.