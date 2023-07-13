CHICAGO — A community alert has been issued following 23 armed robberies throughout the North and Northwest Sides over a four-day period.

In each of the incidents, CPD said the suspects arrived in a black or white SUV. They then displayed firearms and robbed victims of their personal belongings.

CPD said in several of the armed robberies, victims were battered as well.

A timeline of the armed robberies is below.

400 block of North Noble Street on July 8, at 8:45 p.m.

2800 block of West Chicago Avenue on July 9 at 12:15 a.m.

4000 block of North Damen Avenue on July 9 at 1:30 a.m.

4600 block of North Ravenswood Avenue July 9 at 1:39 a.m.

600 block of West Madison Street on July 9 at 2:30 a.m.

4500 block of North Keokuk Avenue on July 9 at 3:17 a.m.

1900 block of West Norwood Street on July 9 at 3:30 a.m.

2000 block of West Peterson Avenue on July 9, 2023 at 4:02 a.m.

6400 block of North Oakley Avenue on July 9 at 4:19 a.m.

6400 block of North Claremont Avenue on July 9 at 4:22 a.m.

1900 block of West Montrose Avenue on July 10 at 12:01 a.m.

4400 block of North Sheridan Road on July 10 at 6:10 a.m.

3900 block of North Lincoln Avenue on July 10 at 6:20 a.m.

2000 block of North Damen Avenue on July 10 at 6:25 a.m.

3300 block of North Paulina Street on July 10 at 6:26 a.m.

2100 block of West Devon Avenue on July 11 at 4:37 a.m.

6000 block of North Western Avenue on July 11 at 4:40 a.m.

6000 block of North Paulina Street on July 11 at 4:45 a.m.

5000 block of North Broadway on July 11 at 4:50 a.m.

3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue on July 11 at 4:55 a.m.

3800 block of West Lawrence Avenue on July 11 at 5:00 a.m.

4900 block of North Elston Avenue on July 11 at 5:04 a.m.

5300 block of North Elston Avenue on July 11 at 5:19 a.m.

No one is in custody. Anyone with information can contact police at 312-744-8263.