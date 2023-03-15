CHICAGO — Police have issued a community alert on the Northwest Side following two burglaries of liquor stores early Monday.

At around 2:48 a.m., a liquor store in the 2900 block of North Central Avenue was broken into after two suspects used bold cutters and a crow bar to smash the windows, police said.

Bottles and cases of alcohol were stolen along with cash from register drawers.

The same thing happened at around 3:44 a.m. in the 3900 block of West Diversey, CPD said.

The suspects are described by police as two African Americans wearing black ski masks, dark clothing , hoodies, dark blue jeans, and gloves with a skeleton design on them.

Anyone with information can contact police at 312-746-7394.