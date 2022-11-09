CHICAGO — Chicago police issued a community alert Wednesday following a series on recent armed robberies on the West Side.

In one of the incidents, a victim was pistol-whipped. In another incident, a vehicle was stolen.

Police said they are looking for three Black males between 16-29 years old, 5’5 to 6 feet tall, 130 to 160 lbs., who have been usually wearing dark-colored clothing and black ski masks.

The timeline of the incidents is below, per Chicago police.

3400 block of West Huron on Oct. 21 at around 2:23 a.m.

1000 block of North Trumbull on Oct. 21 at around 6:50 a.m.

1100 block of North Monticello on Oct. 21 at around 6:55 a.m.

1100 block of North Monticello on Oct. 21 at around 7 a.m.

1000 block of North Lawndale on Oct. 26 between 5:30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

3500 block of West Thomas on Oct. 26 at around 6:30 a.m.

1000 block of North Central Park on Oct. 29 at around 5:43 a.m.

500 block of North Springfield on Oct. 29 at around 6 a.m.

3300 block of West Huron on Oct. 29 at around 8 a.m.

3700 block of West Huron on Oct. 29 at around 8:52 a.m.

1000 block of North Pulaski on Nov. 4 at around 1:12 a.m.

700 block of South Cicero on Nov. 4 at around 1:39 a.m.

1000 block of North Lawndale on Nov. 4 at around 9:10 p.m.

600 block of North St. Louis on Nov. 6 at around 1:30 p.m.

600 block of North St. Louis on Nov. 6 at around 1:50 p.m.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.