CHICAGO — An alert has been issued by Chicago police after 10 armed robberies throughout the city Tuesday in a span of just over three hours.

In each incident, CPD said three to seven male suspects approached a victim at a gas station or in public.

The victims were robbed of their property at gunpoint. The suspects then drove away in a silver or gray Hyundai Sonata.

A timeline of the incidents is below.

400 block of West Pershing Road on August 1, 2023 at 2:50 a.m.

2800 block of West 47th Street on August 1, 2023 at 4:10 a.m.

2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue on August 1, 2023 at 4:20 a.m.

4600 block of South Western Avenue on August 1, 2023 at 4:30 a.m.

1000 block of West 18th Street on August 1, 2023 at 4:55 a.m.

1100 block of West 47th Street on August 1, 2023 at 5:00 a.m.

4900 block of South Chicago Beach Drive on Aug. 1 at 5:25 a.m.

1600 block of East 50th Place on Aug. 1 at 5:30 a.m.

800 block of West 16th Street on Aug. 1 at 5:40 a.m.

3500 block of West Cortland Street on Aug. 1 at 6:05 a.m.