CHICAGO — Neighbors on the Northwest Side came together Monday evening to learn more about what’s being done to reduce crime in their neighborhoods after several recent robberies.

The meeting was organized by 1st Ward Ald. Daniel La Spata and 26th Ward Ald. Jessie Fuentes comes on the heels of a busy week of crime in the city.

On Saturday night, there were half a dozen armed robberies reported in just a couple of hours. Last Tuesday evening, three armed robberies in and around Humbolt Park were reported in just 15 minutes.

“There’s been multiple arrests but unfortunately the offenders get given back to their parents because they’re juveniles,” Sgt. Luis Gonzalez of CAPS 25th district said.

Chicago police said they’re using license plate readers, cell phone data and helicopters to help their investigations, but they need more information from neighbors.

“When crimes happen in our community, the tool that we utilize is 911,” Fuentes said. “But we know by the time we dial 911, the event has already occurred.”

The more 911 calls that appear from a particular area, the more resources that area can receive, Fuentes said.

The panel also discussed the investments made in children now to prevent crime in the future.

“We’re going into the high schools and engaging those students,” Gonzalez said.