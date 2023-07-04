CHICAGO — A newly arrived migrant was reportedly shot in the leg Sunday near the Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School, according to Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez.

According to the Chicago Police Department, a 26-year-old man was shot on the 4800 block of South Hoyne Ave near the Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School just after 8:30 a.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Authorities report that a white-in-color vehicle stopped near the man and an unknown offender began to fire shots towards the 26-year-old.

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital in good condition.

Chicago Alderman Raymond Lopez (15th Ward) released a statement on Twitter alleging the 26-year-old man was a newly arrived migrant staying with relatives. Lopez stated that the man was asked in English about his gang affiliation, but was unable to answer because he only spoke Spanish. Immediately after, at least two shots were fired.

Lopez also stated that neighbors saved the 26-year-olds life after they drove him to the hospital and flagged an ambulance on the way, allowing him to receive immediate medical attention.

No arrests have been made at this time. No further information has been reported.