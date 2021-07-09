Ald. Dowell wants private security firm out of Wentworth Gardens

CHICAGO — After last month’s shooting in Wentworth Gardens, a Chicago alderman wants to fire the private security firm covering the neighborhood.

Three people were shot, one fatally, on the 3800 block of South Wentworth Avenue around 5:40 a.m. on June 23.

A 24-year-old man suffered multiple gunshot wounds throughout his body and was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 22-year-old man was shot twice in the chest and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

A 25-year-old man was shot in the neck and back and suffered a graze wound to the forehead. He was transported to the University of Chicago where he was stabilized.

People who live near the shooting said they’ve been begging for help for some time and said they shouldn’t have to deal with all the crime happening in their area.

Some longtime residents have complained that AGB Security, the private security company contracted by the Chicago Housing Authority, doesn’t do enough and doesn’t get out of their cars to patrol the streets.

On Friday, Ald. Pat Dowell (3rd Ward) will ask the CHA to fire AGB Security. Dowell said the current contract runs through November but she wants it terminated now.

No one was taken into custody in the shooting.

