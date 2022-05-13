CHICAGO — A Chicago man has been charged with hate crimes after allegedly threatening Mayor Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx through email.

Christopher Tatlock, 32, is facing two counts of a hate crime and three counts of threatening a public official.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office and prosecutors believe that on May 4 — Tatlock sent an email to Foxx threatening to shoot and hang her. They also believe he sent a similar email to Mayor Lightfoot.

Investigators, with the help of CPD, said they were able to trace the emails back to Tatlock.

“There is no room in our society for hate and violence, and we must condemn such actions in the strongest terms possible,” Raoul said. “My office will work to hold accountable anyone who threatens the physical safety of any resident of our state – regardless of the position they hold.”

Additionally, Tatlock was ordered to submit to electronic home monitoring, required to surrender his FOID card and all firearms in his possession.

Tatlock is prohibited from having any contact with Foxx or Lightfoot and from using email under any circumstances, authorities said.

His next court date is scheduled for May 20 at 9 a.m.