After ‘mutual combat’ drama, Foxx and Lightfoot announce charges in West Side shootout

CHICAGO — Following drama between Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx and Mayor Lightfoot last year over a lack of charges in a deadly shootout on the West Side, a man was arrested Thursday in connection.

Thomas Dean, 20, was charged Thursday with three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Back on Oct. 1, a brazen shootout happened in the middle of the day during a quiet afternoon in North Austin. The shootout allegedly involved two gangs and was described like “The Wild West” due to dozens of shell casings found at the scene. Police believe a group of shooters targeted a house.

People inside the house fired back, killing one of the gunman.

Following the shooting, CPD said the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office refused to pursue charges, citing “mutual combat.”

Mayor Lightfoot then butted heads with Foxx, voicing frustration over the lack of charges.

On Thursday, the mayor joined Foxx and Supt. Brown to announce the charges. Foxx addressed what happaned at the time.

“The state’s attorney’s office did not say mutual combatants never. Not once. What has changed is we needed sufficient evidence to get charges back to this defendant,” Foxx said.

The evidence includes a DNA match to a gun Dean allegedly used during the shooting.

Foxx said more charges may be brought in the future related to the shootout. Dean is due in court on Friday.