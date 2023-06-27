CHICAGO — The family of a woman shot and killed in Logan Square over three years ago just wants answers.

If you’ve walked around Fullerton and Milwaukee over the last three years, chances are you’ve seen a large memorial on a pole outside of the 7-Eleven.

Alexa Baute, 27, was outside of that 7-Eleven, just after 8 p.m. on the night of April 7, 2020, due to COVID-19 social distancing. At the time, the store was letting in just a few people.

Her friend Ricky was locking up his bike when he heard what sounded like fireworks.

“Out of the corner of his eye he saw her fall down,” father Jeff Baute said. “It was a random bullet.”

Baute was struck in the chest and rushed to Illinois Masonic where she was pronounced dead.

No surveillance cameras captured the shooting.

WGN News initially reported that police collected eight shell casings in the general vicinity. Her father said he was told shots were fired at a nearby gas station, but the casings were different than the bullet that struck Baute.

“It’s been three years and I’m frustrated now that my mind has come back to me,” Baute said.

Baute and her father

Baute said at first he felt like he was in a haze after the shooting due to all of the trauma involved.

“She was such a dynamic individual — everyone loved her,” he said. “My only child.”

For the first two years, Baute said police were responsive.

“Now whenever I email a few days later another (officer) will call me and say ‘I’ve been through this too,’ you know being sympathetic,” Baute said.

Baute just wants answers for his daughter, who was a musician that moved to Logan Square for the music scene.

“It was all music, she loved being in Logan Square,” her father said. “They had a band and played underground venues all over the country.”

Baute and her mother

Baute’s mother, Patricia, lived in her apartment for awhile after the shooting.

“She wanted to be near her and to feel her,” Baute said.

After reaching out for a statement Tuesday, CPD told WGN news the case remains under investigation and no one is in custody.

A $15,000 reward is being offered. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.