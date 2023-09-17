CHICAGO — An adult and a teen accused of attacking Chicago police officers in Little Village on Saturday morning are now facing felony charges.

According to Chicago police, 46-year-old Arturo Rodriguez, of Cicero, and a 16-year-old boy were arrested on Saturday morning in South Lawndale.

Police say the incident happened in the 2500 block of South Homan Avenue around 1 a.m.

Officers say while they were in the area, they were approached by a person who allegedly attempted to attack them. While officers attempted to subdue the attacker, a second person allegedly struck an officer with a wooden stick.

Both officers were taken to the hospital in good condition, police say.

According to police, Rodriguez was charged with one felony count of aggravated battery of a peace officer and the 16-year-old was charged with two felony counts of aggravated battery of a peace officer and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing a peace officer.

Currently, it is unclear what prompted the alleged attack or why officers were initially in the area.