CHICAGO — A 14-year-old boy and woman were shot in Roseland Thursday evening.

According to police, the two were near the sidewalk on the 500 block of East 104th place around 6:55 p.m. when someone fired shots.

The boy was shot in the back and transported to the Comer Children’s Hospital and is reportedly in good condition, police say.

The woman, whose age is unknown, was also shot and transported to Roseland Hospital. Her condition is unknown.

There is no one in custody and police are still investigating.