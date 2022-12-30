CHICAGO — Chicago Police arrested five men in connection with the brutal beating of a 26-year-old man on the Monroe Street Red Line platform Wednesday.

Police arrested Dmari Parris, 27, Kejuan Sample, 19, Dayvon Carter, 20, Ramone Billingsley, 28, Jonathan Radney, 32, shortly after the incident.

All five men face multiple felony charges including aggravated battery, great bodily harm and mob action.

All men but the 19-year-old man also face felony charges of attempted first-degree murder.

The men were placed into custody and charged accordingly. Police have not released any additional information at this time.