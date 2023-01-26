CHICAGO — A 93-year-old woman is dead after she was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday afternoon in Chicago, according to police.

The woman was hit around 12:20 p.m. in the 300 block of South Laramie Avenue. This is in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

According to information from the Chicago Police Department, the driver of a Porsche Cayenne as they drove around a stopped vehicle, into the bike lane, through the crosswalk and hit the woman.

The driver then continued and didn’t stop, police said.

No one is in custody and police continue to investigate.