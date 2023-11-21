CHICAGO — A 92-year-old man was taken into custody after he shot a woman on the city’s South Side.

The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Monday in the 5800 block of South Aberdeen in the Englewood neighborhood. Police said the 42-year-old woman was inside a residence when she was shot in the right arm by the 92-year-old man.

The woman was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital in good condition.

According to police, the man was taken into custody and multiple firearms were recovered on the scene.

Area One Detectives are investigating.