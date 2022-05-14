SKOKIE, Ill. — A 9-year-old child was killed and a 6-year-old child sustained a graze wound in a shooting early Saturday morning, according to police.

Police said officers responded to a call of shots fired shortly before 12:10 a.m. in the 4700 block of Main Street.

Officials said officers located two children with gunshot wounds inside an apartment building. A 9-year-old was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds and a 6-year-old child with a graze wound.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the 9-year-old child at the scene. Both children were transported to a local hospital, where the 9-year-old child was pronounced dead.

Circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown and currently under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting are asked to contact Skokie police at 847-982-5900. A 24-hour tip line is available at 847-933-8477. Tips can also be texted at any time of day by texting “Skokie” and a tip to 226787.