CHICAGO — Authorities are searching for a rideshare driver suspected of kidnapping a 9-year-old boy in West Town, police said Sunday night.

According to police, around 7:30 p.m., the rideshare driver drove off with the sleeping child upon dropping off the boy’s parents in the 2600 block of W. Huron.

The driver pulled off in an unknown direction.

Police described the vehicle as a 2010 maroon Toyota minivan. No license plate information was made available.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.