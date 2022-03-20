CHICAGO — Nine vehicles were stolen from a car dealership in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

Around 4:40 a.m., a group of offenders broke into the Luxury Auto Selection on the 4500 block of North Elston Avenue and stole nine vehicles, worth about $1 million.

Detectives say they used an object to break the window of an overhead door to get inside.

Officials were on the scene speaking talking with the owner, who did not want to speak with WGN about the incident.

The owner of the nearby Ultra Shine Car Wash down the block said this isn’t the first time criminals have broken into that dealership.

He said crooks also targeted his business and tried to steal an Audi and BMW inside last September, but left when they couldn’t find the keys. They also broke into a cab company on Elston Avenue.

He said there’s not much more owners can do to prevent this from happening.



“Nothing,” the car wash owner, who didn’t want to give his name, said. “It’s getting worse. They took nine cars from him. Unbelievable. It’s bad. It’s surprising. was at work preparing the business to be open today. I was around. It’s unbelievable I didn’t see anything.”



On March 8 in Evanston, a group of offenders stole 14 luxury vehicles from the Autobarn Collection on Greenwood Avenue.

Area Five detectives are investigating the theft on the Northwest Side. So far, they have not made any arrests.