9 shot, 2 fatally in overnight Chicago shootings

CHICAGO — Nine people were shot, two fatally, since Tuesday evening in Chicago.

Police were on the scene investigating a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near the corner of South Hamlin Boulevard and Monroe Street.

Officers said they were called to the scene and four men and a woman were suffering multiple gunshot wounds outside.

A 29-year-old woman and three men ages 33, 39, and 40 were taken to area hospitals in good condition. A 38-year-old man was listed in critical condition after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the leg.

No one has been taken into custody in the shooting.

The shooting comes after another mass shooting Tuesday in Englewood that killed four and left four others wounded.

Police said the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 6200 block of South Morgan Street in Englewood. Neighbors said there was a party at the residence.

Police said three women — ages 19, 32 and 28 — and a 34-year-old man were killed.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city needs help from the federal government to help curb gun violence.

On Tuesday, Lightfoot talked to reporters at an event about urban development and climate change, but it was overshadowed by the city’s persistent gun violence.

CPD Supt. David Brown said officers have recovered 5, 200 illegal guns this year and he is pushing for a federal strategy.

Murders are up 5% and shootings are up 17% so far this year.