CHICAGO — Nine members of the Pocket Town faction of the Gangster Disciples street gang now face federal conspiracy charges in connection with an alleged gun-running operation, masterminded by three U.S. Army soldiers, that brought a host of firearms to Chicago in recent years.

The 21-count indictment, unsealed Wednesday in federal court in Nashville, charges the soldiers and gang members with conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy and conspiracy to commit firearms offenses in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The three soldiers — Brandon Miller, Jarius Brunson and Demarcus Adams — were initially charged in 2021 with supplying the weapons to gang members in Chicago.

The soldiers — who were based at Fort Campbell on the Kentucky-Tennessee state line — are also charged with making false statements during the purchase of a firearm, transferring a firearm to an out-of-state resident and engaging in business without a license.

Last week, WGN reported how the guns that were sent to the city helped fuel a deadly gang conflict.

