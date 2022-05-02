CHICAGO — Nine people were killed and at least 26 were wounded in weekend shootings across Chicago, with several shootings occurring downtown.

Early Sunday morning, the Gold Coast was the backdrop for a homicide that took place in the Sonesta E-S Suites in the 200 block of East Walton Street. Hotel officials described the shooting as an isolated incident.

No one is in custody for the shooting.

At approximately 5 p.m. Sunday, a shooting in the Loop caused the cancellation of the Moulin Rouge performance at the Nederland Theater.

Police said one man was shot in the hand and another man was struck to the ear in the East Benton Place alley just north of the corner of Wabash Avenue and Randolph Street.

Both men were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition and no one is in custody.

Gun violence has continued to leave many in Chicago shaken up, even after the Cook County Sheriff’s new command post was officially opened downtown less than a week ago.

Additionally, a woman was shot to death outside a bowling alley in River North early Saturday morning. No one has been arrested for her murder.