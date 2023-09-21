CHICAGO — Nine armed robberies were committed within an hour on the city’s North Side overnight, police said.

In the first incident reported by police around 12:50 a.m., a 78-year-old man was walking near the 1900 block of West Wolfram Street when he was approached by six male offenders.

The individuals demanded the man to hand over his belongings and he complied. One of the individuals struck the man before fleeing in a dark colored sedan.

The man was transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital and is listed in good condition.

A home security video shared with WGN shows the incident below:

According to police, three armed robberies took place close to 1:00 a.m. In all incidents, victims were approached by four individuals, demanding their belongings. Two individuals were armed.

Police said a 32-year-old woman was walking near the 2800 North Lincoln Avenue when she was approached by the individuals who demanded her belongings. The woman complied and one of the offenders struck her on the head before leaving.

The offenders entered a dark colored sedan and fled.

In another incident, a 53-year-old man was walking in the 700 block of West Belmont Avenue when he was approached by four individuals who demanded his belongings. The man complied and the one of the offenders struck the man on the head before they fled.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating.