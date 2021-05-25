86-year-old woman shot in West Garfield Park

CHICAGO —An 86-year-old woman was injured after someone fired shots in West Garfield Park, according to police.

The woman was outside watering her lawn on the 4300 block of West Monroe Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday when someone in a dark colored Dodge Charger fired shots. The woman was struck in the foot. The gunshots also struck two nearby cars.

Police said the woman was not the intended target. She refused medical treatment.

No one has been taken into custody and Area Four detectives are investigating.