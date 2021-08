CHICAGO – Chicago police said an 85-year-old woman is hospitalized Thursday night after a Portage Park stabbing.

About 1:30 p.m., in the 500 block of W. Dakin, police responded to reports a woman was stabbed multiple times in the stomach following a fight with a 71-year-old man.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the Lutheran General Hospital in stable condition.

The man was taken into police custody on scene.

Police said a “verbal altercation” proceeded the assault.