CHICAGO — An 83-year-old rideshare driver was shot in the city’s South Austin neighborhood.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 200 block of South Laramie Avenue. Police said the 83-year-old man was on his way to pick up a customer, when he was shot by a man who was standing in an alley he was driving through.

The victim drove himself to the 15th District police station for help and was then taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition with a graze wound to the torso.

No one is in custody. Area Four detectives are investigating.