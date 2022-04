CHICAGO — An 82-year-old man was wounded in a shooting in the city’s North Austin neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of North Monitor Avenue at approximately 2:15 p.m. when he sustained a graze wound to the right leg by an unknown perpetrator.

The man was taken to West Suburban Hospital in good condition. The shooting is under investigation by Area Five detectives.