CHICAGO — An 80-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the city’s Back of the Yards neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to police.

Police said the man was in a vehicle parked on the street in the 5200 block of South Marshfield Avenue at approximately 3:04 p.m. when he sustained a gunshot wound to the chest from an unknown perpetrator.

The man was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition. There is no one in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.