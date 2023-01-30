CHICAGO — An elderly man is in critical condition following a Northwest Side home invasion Monday morning where he shot one of the suspects, police said.

At around 10:30 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8500 block of West Catherine on the report of a home invasion and shooting.

Police believe an 80-year-old man answered the door after a man and woman knocked on it. They made entry without permission and a physical altercation ensued, CPD said.

The 80-year-old, who is a FOID card holder, shot the man in the chest. The pair self-transported to Resurrection Hospital, where the home invasion suspect was last listed in critical condition.

The 80-year-old man was battered and sustained several injuries throughout his body. He was also transported to Resurrection Hospital in critical condition.

The woman involved was not injured, police said. Both of the suspects are in custody and charges are pending.