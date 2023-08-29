CHICAGO — A child was able to fight off an attempted kidnapper Monday afternoon in Ravenswood.

At around 2 p.m., CPD responded to a call of an attempted kidnapping at the intersection of Ainslie and Seeley.

Police believe a dark blue Toyota Corolla, described as very dirty, pulled up next to an 8-year-old boy who was walking ahead of their parent.

The driver, described as a white man in his late 30s with medium-length dark hair, attempted to pull the boy through the open driver’s side window.

According to Ald. Andre Vazquez and Ald. Matt Martin, the child hit the driver and ran away safely.

The driver fled westbound on Ainslie. He is not in custody.

Anyone with information can contact police at 312-744-8261.