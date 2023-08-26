CHICAGO — An eight-year-old boy and a woman were injured after a shooting in Garfield Park Friday night.

Police said they responded to the shooting near the 4100 block of West Adams Street around 8:01 p.m. and found the two individuals with gunshot wounds.

A 42-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the ankle and the boy sustained a graze wound to the leg.

Both were transported to Stroger Hospital in good condition. The victims were outside when the incident occurred and there was no additional information provided.

There is currently no one in custody.