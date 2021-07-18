8-year-old boy, teenage girls among more than 50 shot across Chicago

CHICAGO – More than 50 people across Chicago have fallen victim to gun violence this weekend, including an 8-year-old boy and several teenage girls.

According to police, at least 22 people have been shot, two of them fatally, on Sunday in what continues to be a violent weekend for the city. Just before midnight, Chicago police say a group of people was standing on the sidewalk outside a party in the Austin neighborhood on the city’s West Side when one or more people inside a dark-colored SUV started shooting.

Bullets struck six people on the sidewalk near Ohio and Lavergne – four of them girls ages 12 to 15.

Police say the girls’ injuries ranged from gunshot wounds to the hand and buttocks to a graze wound to the head. They were all taken to the hospital in fair condition.

It was the second shooting with multiple victims in the city’s Austin neighborhood this weekend.

Late Friday night, a man was killed and three others hurt when police say three gunmen opened fire near Lockwood and Huron.

Police say the shooters took off in a possible gray Nissan.

Since 6 p.m. Friday, more than 50 people have been shot, five fatally, in Chicago.

The youngest victim – an 8-year-old boy who was riding in a car with a 28-year-old man around 1 a.m. Sunday in Auburn Gresham. Police say someone in a black SUV shot at them, hitting them both.

Both are expected to be OK.

Police tell WGN they have suspects in custody in three of the shootings this weekend.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

