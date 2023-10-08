CHICAGO — Eight individuals are injured after a shooting that took place in River North early Sunday morning.

According to police, a group of indiivduals were having a hysical altercation near the 300 block of Eerie Street around 2:38 a.m. when shots were fired.

An unidentified man sustained a gunshot wound to his head and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

A 43-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her abdomen and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

Another man sustained a gunshot wound to his abdomen and was transported to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.

A 27-yer-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her foot and she was transported to Northwestern Hospital and is listed in good condition.

Another man sustained a gunshot wound to his groin and was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he is listed in good condition.

A 27-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds throughout the body. He was transported to Northwestern Hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

Another 23-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to her foot and was transported to Stroger, where she is listed in good condition.

A 32-year-old man sustained gunshot wounds throughout the body and he was transported to Stroger, where he is listed in critical condition.

There is currently no one in custody and police are investigating the incident.