8 injured after party bus shooting in Lincoln Park

CHICAGO — At least eight people are hospitalized after a shooting involving a party bus in Lincoln Park, according to Chicago police.

The shooting happened just before midnight Wednesday in the 1600 block of North La Salle Drive. Police say the group had been traveling on the bus when a dark-gray Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up, and someone inside fired shots. It is unclear if the victims were inside or outside the bus when the shooting occurred.

A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm and is in fair condition at Northwestern Hospital, along with a 26-year-old woman who was shot in the leg. She is in serious condition.

A 23-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin and is in serious condition at Northwestern Hospital.

Two men, ages 42 and 52, were both shot in the leg and are in fair condition at Illinois Masonic Hospital.

A 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and is in critical condition at Northwestern Hospital. A 29-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and is in fair condition at Stroger Hospital. He initially self-transported to Rush Hospital and was then transferred to Stroger. Both men are known to police, according to authorities.

A 26-year-old woman self-transported herself to Jackson Park Hospital with a gunshot wound to the hand and is in good condition.

Police say a second offending vehicle, a black Jeep Grand Cherokee, was also on the scene — but it’s unclear what role it played.

No one is in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.