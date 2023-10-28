CHICAGO — Eight individuals were injured after a hit and run crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive overnight, police said.

According to police, an unknown male driver was travelling southbound on Dusable Lake Shore Drive around 2: 22 a.m. when he lost control of the vehcie and struck two other cars.

Police said the eight individuals sustained minor injuries and were transported to local hospitals for observation.

The driver of the car was described as a man wearing a green jacket. There is currently no one in custody and police are still investigating the incident.