8 dead, CPD officer among 60 shot, across violent Chicago weekend

CHICAGO — Chicago’s top cop and Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke out Monday following another bloody weekend in the city that saw eight people killed. More than 60 people were shot, including a police officer.

In another incident where shots fired toward a first responder grazed the bill of a Chicago paramedic’s hat. Another weekend of violence has left deep concern among city officials.

Chicago police Supt. David Brown shared the grim numbers.



“Currently, overall, our crime is down 9% but are violent crime, our homicides are up 3%. Our shootings are up 10% and that is unacceptable,” Brown said.

The police department superintendent said he was distressed by the news of another police officer shot in the line of duty late Friday while responding to shots fired on Chicago’s South Shore. A 27-year-old suspect is now in custody.



“So far, 46 police officers have been shot. Twelve of them struck by gunfire,” Brown said.

Over the weekend, Chicagoans endured 46 shootings citywide, with 60 people wounded, leaving eight victims dead.



One of those shootings Saturday night left a Chicago fire department paramedic with a graze wound after a motorist opened fire into the emergency room at Stroger Hospital.

But despite the scale of the violence, Lightfoot said community policing and outreach efforts deployed to Chicago’s 15 deadliest neighborhoods have started to pay off.

“We’re seeing the results of that work,” Lightfoot said.

Chicago police’s clearance rate — when it comes to solving murders — was in the teens not that long ago. Lightfoot said those numbers are now showing dramatic improvement.”



“I’m happy to say, ladies and gentlemen, that our clearance rate this year has been between 45 % and 60%,” Lightfoot said.

Lightfoot and Brown added that a special carjacking task force had an impact.



“CPD officers have made more than 1,000 carjacking-related arrests in 2021,” Brown said. “That is a 60% increase in carjacking arrests.”