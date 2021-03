CHICAGO — A 75-year-old man was injured in a stabbing in Chicago’s Rogers Park neighborhood early Friday evening, according to police.

Police said the man was on the sidewalk in the 1700 block of West Farwell Avenue at approximately 5:40 p.m. when three unknown men approached the victim and demanded his property.

One perpetrator revealed a knife and stabbed the 75-year-old man in the abdomen.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital in good condition. The incident is under investigation.