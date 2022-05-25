CHICAGO — A 75-year-old homeless man was set on fire and critically injured in the city’s River North.

Police said the incident happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of North Wabash. The 75-year-old was laying on the ground when an unidentified man approached and poured a flammable liquid on him.

The man then proceeded to ignite the 75-year-old before fleeing the scene on foot, according to police.

A security officer from a nearby building used a fire extinguisher to put the fire out.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with burns to nearly half his body. He is in critical condition, police said.

There is no one in custody. Area Three detectives are investigating.