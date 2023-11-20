CHICAGO — A 72-year-old man fatally shot in the city’s Logan Square neighborhood was among those killed in gun violence in Chicago over the weekend.

The shooting happened around 9:55 p.m. Sunday in the 3900 block of West Fullerton. Police said the man was walking when he was struck by gunfire.

He was shot in the chest and transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The man’s identity has not yet been released.

According to police, further investigation revealed the offender may have been traveling in a white SUV at the time of the shooting.

No one is in custody. Area Five Detectives are investigating.

The 72-year-old man is among the latest victims of weekend gun violence in Chicago.

On Saturday, two 14-year-old boys were found shot to death in an alley on the South Side. The boys were found in an alley in the 800 block of East 89th Place in Chatham just before 2:30 p.m.

Officers say both victims suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead on the scene by Chicago fire officials. No one is in custody.