CHICAGO — A man was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning on the Southwest Side.

Just after 6:40 a.m., police said a 71-year-old man was found unresponsive in the street.

The man appeared to have been struck by an unknown vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The driver is not in custody and no further information is available at this time. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.