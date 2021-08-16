Woman, 70, fatally shot in Hegewisch

CHICAGO — A 70-year-old woman was shot to death while in a parked car in the city’s Hegewisch community area early Monday morning, according to police.

Police said the woman was parked in her car in the 13300 block of South Baltimore Avenue just after 4:25 a.m. when two men approached and opened fire.

Read more Chicago news headlines here.

The woman drove down the block and struck a street sign before stopping. She was taken to Christ Hospital in critical condition with several gunshot wounds.

The woman was later transferred to University of Chicago Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

There is no one in custody and the shooting is under investigation.