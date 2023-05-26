CHICAGO — A 70-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot outside a Near West Side apartment complex within walking distance of the University of Illinois Chicago.

According to police, the shooting occurred around 2:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of S. Morgan St. when someone inside a vehicle opened fire.

The shooting victim was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are investigating.

Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.

SkyCam9 flew above the scene.