CHICAGO — A 7-year-old girl is in serious condition following a hit-and-run Friday on the Far South Side.

At around 3:10 p.m., police responded to the 900 block of 133rd Street on the report of a person struck by a vehicle.

Police said a 7-year-old girl was in the street when she was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound. The girl sustained injuries to both of her legs and her right arm. She was transported to Roseland Hospital in serious condition.

The offending vehicle fled, CPD said. At this time, there is not a description available.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.