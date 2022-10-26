CHICAGO — A 7-year-old boy is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot Wednesday evening near Humboldt Park.

Police said they were responding to reports of a person shot in the 2600 block of West Potomac Avenue around 8:22 p.m. when they found the 7-year-old boy inside a residence with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

According to police, a family member told officers the boy was in the washroom when a bullet traveled through a window and hit the child.

The boy was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. Police have no one in custody.

If you or someone you know has information regarding this incident, you can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.