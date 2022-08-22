CHICAGO — Police say three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood on Monday.

According to police, three male victims – ages 23, 19, and 7 – were inside a vehicle traveling westbound on the 7400 block of S. Loomis around 5:45 p.m.

Authorities said an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the car and fired shots, striking the male victims. The 23-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand, the 19-year-old in the left leg and the 7-year-old in the left arm.

Police said the shooting victims arrived in good condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Read more: Latest Chicago news headlines

Police announced no arrest(s) in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.