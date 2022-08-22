CHICAGO — Police say three people, including a 7-year-old boy, were wounded in a drive-by shooting in the city’s Englewood neighborhood on Monday.

According to police, three male victims – ages 23, 19, and 7 – were inside a vehicle traveling westbound on the 7400 block of S. Loomis around 5:45 p.m.

Authorities said an unknown vehicle pulled alongside the car and fired shots, striking the male victims. The 23-year-old suffered a gunshot wound to the left hand, the 19-year-old in the left leg and the 7-year-old in the left arm.

Police said the shooting victims arrived in good condition at the University of Chicago Hospital.

Police announced no arrest(s) in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.