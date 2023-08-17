CHICAGO — A 7-year-old boy is hospitalized Thursday evening after accidentally shooting himself in the hand inside a home in Humboldt Park, according to police.

Chicago Police Department officers were called to the shooting around 5:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of West North Avenue.

According to police, the boy was inside a bedroom handling a gun when he accidentally shot himself.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

Two firearms were recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

The incident is still under investigation by Area Five detectives.