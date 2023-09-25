CHICAGO — Police are offering a warning after a string of armed robberies across parts of the city on Saturday morning.

According to police, the seven early-morning robberies happened between 4:23 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Officers say during each robbery, five men, who are believed to be between 15 and 18 years of age, approached the victims while displaying guns and demanded their property. The offenders were then seen fleeing the scene in a 2016 silver Hyundai and a 2019 black Kia SUV.

Police believe the offenders stand between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-8 and weigh between 130 and 145 lbs. and say one of them was seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt at the time.

Chicago police provided the following timeline of the robberies that took place on 9/23/23:

2400 block of West 31st Street on the West Side at 4:23 a.m.

1300 block of West 51st Street in New City at 4:38 a.m.

2600 block of West 55th Street in Gage Park at 5:25 a.m.

1600 block of South Archer Avenue in Brighton Park at 5:25 a.m.

3700 block of South Archer Avenue in McKinley Park at 5:30 a.m.

5100 block of South Sacramento Avenue in Gage Park between 5:15 a.m. and 5:20 a.m.

2700 block of West Pershing Road in Brighton Park between 5:20 a.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Police advise the public to remain aware of their surroundings and stay free from distractions. According to officers, anyone who is confronted by an assailant should try to remain calm.

Authorities warn the public never to pursue a fleeing assailant and instead work to remember any unique physical characteristics of the offenders.

Police say those who fall victim or witness a crime should call 911 immediately and provide authorities with a detailed description of the offenders.

Anyone with information on the early-morning string of robberies is asked to contact Area 1 detectives at 312-747-8384.