7 people injured in police pursuit crash on West Side

CHICAGO — Seven people were injured in a crash resulting from a police pursuit in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood Saturday night, leaving two people in critical condition, according to police.

Police said officers tried to stop a Volkswagen sedan with five people inside in the 2000 block of West Grand Avenue just before 8:20 p.m. when the car began to flee from police westbound.

Shortly thereafter, the car collided with a white Toyota Yaris traveling southbound on the passenger side. The car jumped the curb and struck the front entrance of a salon.

A 50-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman both sustained bruising to the body and were transported to St. Mary’s Hospital in stable condition.

The driver of the fleeing vehicle, a 23-year-old man, sustained arm injuries and was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition. He was placed into custody with citations pending.

Two teenage passengers, a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old sustained bruises and were in stable condition before transport to Stroger Hospital.

The two other passengers sustained multiple serious injuries and were both listed in critical condition prior to transport to Stroger Hospital and Northwestern Hospital respectively.

The fourth passenger, a 21-year-old man, was also placed into custody.

There were no further injuries reported from the incident.